'PM Modi Has Done So Much For Sikhism...': Uttarakhand CM Dhami In Punjab's Zirakpur

Zirakpur (Punjab): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contributions to Sikh heritage, including bringing holy copies of the Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan, constructing the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, celebrating Veer Bal Diwas, and promoting the history of Guru Govind Singh Ji's Sahibzadas.

While addressing an election rally in Punjab's Zirakpur in support of BJP candidate Preneet Kaur from Patiala, Dhami said, "The Prime Minister has also done many things for the preservation, protection and expansion of the heritage of Sikhism. Three holy copies of the holy Guru Granth Sahib of Sikhism were brought to India from Afghanistan with full respect. Kartarpur Sahib Corridor has been constructed. Veer Bal Diwas is being celebrated in the name of the four Sahibzadas of Guru Govind Singh Ji. Modi ji also did the work of bringing their history in front of India and the world. The sacrifice of Sikhism has not been told to the country and the world till date. The doors of Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand have opened. To make Hemkund Sahib Yatra easier, Prime Minister Modi has laid the foundation stone of the ropeway there".

The Chief Minister said that the people of Punjab want to make PM Modi, the Prime Minister for the third time. He said that for the development of Patiala Lok Sabha, BJP candidate Mrs. Preneet Kaur ji has to be sent to the House by winning with maximum votes.

"Every vote of the public to BJP will strengthen the country and fulfill the resolve of developed India. Prosperity is going to come with the vote of the people. The vote of the people will directly provide new strength to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji," Dhami said. Dhami highlighted India's transformation into a manufacturing hub under Modi, attracting global companies and becoming the world's fifth-largest economy.

He noted successful events like the G20 summit and various welfare schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, and Ayushman Yojana, which have significantly impacted millions. He also cited the implementation of the CAA, the abrogation of Article 370, the ban on triple talaq, and the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as key achievements.

Dhami criticized opposition's appeasement tactics, accusing parties like AAP and Congress of relying on specific vote banks.

"AAP and Congress are continuously working in Delhi and other states to benefit their special vote bank. In Karnataka, Congress gave the reservation of other backward classes to a special class. These people work to change the Constitution. They make fun of people sitting on constitutional posts. BJP talks about Uniform Civil Code while Congress talks about implementing Muslim Personal Law. The opposition has neither any vision nor any ideology. These people only want to gain power," Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Modi ji, schemes worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore are underway for the development of Punjab. Which includes the gift of many green field highways, expressways, AIIMS.

He asked the public to vote in maximum numbers in favour of BJP candidate from Patiala, Preneet Kaur, and contribute in making Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister for the third time by making her win.

Punjab is witnessing a four-corner fight in the state. In Punjab, voting for its 13 seats will take place in a single phase, with the seventh and final phase on June 1 seeing voting in Gurudaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur, and Patiala constituencies. —ANI