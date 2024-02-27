'Plans To Create Platforms, Products For A Secure Atmanirbhar Bharat,' Vice President Adani Enterprises

Kanpur: Vice President of Adani Enterprises, Jeet Adani said that plans for Adani Defence and Aerospace is to become a key partner to the Indian armed forces and create platforms and products to supply the key needs for building a more secure Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Speaking to ANI on the the newly inaugurated Ammunition Manufacturing Complex of Adani Group in Kanpur, Jeet Adani said, "The plans for Adani defence and aerospace is to actually be a key partner to the Indian armed forces and to create platforms and create the products to either create more efficiency as well as supply the key needs for creating a more Atmanirbhar Bharat from a security perspective."

The Vice President of Adani Enterprises also said that the plant is a key part of the Adani group strategy since defence and the military-industrial complex have always been key driver for the economy since early 1918.

"As per this plant is concerned, it's a key part of our strategy. What we decided when we started this business is we wanted to do things which are unique and unserved. Defence and the military-industrial complex from the early 1918 have always been a key driver for the economy. So as your local industry develops around defence and you become a key superpower globally in terms of defence production and research, then it's a very important catalyst for accelerating your economy," Jeet Adani said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Ammunition Manufacturing Complex of Adani Group in Kanpur and said that the state's defence industrial corridors are contributing to India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Describing the moment as 'joyful', Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "When we organized our first Investors Summit in 2018, Prime Minister Modi announced two defence manufacturing corridors in the country. With the objective of fostering self-reliance in the defence sector, these corridors were announced in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

"Highlighting the Prime Minister's announcement of six nodes in Uttar Pradesh, namely Aligarh, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Jhansi, and Chitrakoot, Chief Minister Adityanath noted the commencement of operations by Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited in the Kanpur node.

The Chief Minister outlined the involvement of various companies in different nodes, stating, "In this endeavour, BrahMos Limited has started work in Lucknow, while Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited, Tata Technologies Limited, Global Engineering Limited, and WV Electronics India Limited have initiated their activities in Jhansi. Ancor Research Lab LLP is contributing in the Aligarh node, and major entities like Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Limited are actively involved in Kanpur," the Chief Minister elaborated.

The Chief Minister further congratulated the Adani Group for the construction of the Ammunition Manufacturing Complex in UP. —ANI