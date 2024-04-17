'People Want Change...INDIA Bloc Will Form Govt On June 4': Sachin Pilot Ahead Of LS Polls

Nainital: Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that the people across the country want change in this Lok Sabha elections and the INDIA bloc will form the government on June 4.

Notably, the campaigning for the elections will end this evening, as the first phase of the elections is scheduled to be held on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Pilot said, "Today, I am campaigning in Uttarakhand. Today is the last day of campaigning. The people of Uttarakhand want a change. I believe our candidates will win by good margin. People are examining BJP's performance of the last 10 years and this time I can see change taking place everywhere."

On being asked about BJP's slogan of '400 paar', the Congress leader said that the claims are "exaggerated" and the reality is different.

"I think the claims (by BJP) are exaggerated. The reality is quite different. People want change. They are impressed by Congress party, our manifesto, and our candidates. That's why I am assured that we will win by a huge margin," Pilot further said. "The INDIA bloc will form the government on June 4," he added. The Lok Sabha elections for all five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand are scheduled to take place in a single phase on April 19.

To increase voter turnout in the hill state, more than 11,000 polling booths are being set up across the state. The counting of votes is scheduled on June 4.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said that if fair elections are held without any tampering of EVMs, then the Bhartiya Janata Party will not secure more than 180 seats.

"On what basis are they saying that they will get 400, are they astrologers? Either they have done something from before and they know that they will secure more than 400 seats. Otherwise, how can they say that they will get 400 seats?... If today in this country, the elections are conducted in such a way in which there... is no tampering of EVMs, then I can say with full confidence that they will not gain more than 180 seats, in fact, they will win less than 180 seats," Gandhi told ANI.

Priyanka Gandhi also said that she views the election from the people's point of view and stressed that the elections should be conducted based on the issues of the people. "I am saying this everywhere to the people, that this election should be the election of the people. It should be conducted on the issues of the people."

The 2024 general elections will be held in India in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The results will be announced on June 4. —ANI