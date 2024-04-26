'Pehle Matdaan, Phir Jalpaan..' Urges Uttarakhand CM As Second Phase Of LS Election Get Underway

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami appealed to the public on Friday, urging them to prioritize voting in the second phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Dhami emphasized the importance of civic participation in this grand festival of democracy, suggesting that voting should come before any other activities.

In a post on X, Dhami said, "First vote, then refreshment (First vote, then refreshment)," underscores the idea that voting is a priority above all else.

Highlighting the significance of each vote Dhami said, "I humbly request the God-like public to take part in the second phase of voting for the Lok Sabha Election 2024 and exercise their right to vote in this grand festival of democracy."

"Your single vote will play a crucial role in building a strong, capable, and powerful India," the tweet added.

Earlier after the completion of the first phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 19, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Saturday that the Bharatiya Janata Party will register victory on all five seats with a good margin. As many as 55 candidates across political affiliations pitted themselves in the battle for the Lok Sabha in Uttarakhand, with more than 83 lakh registered voters adjudicating their fates. Uttarakhand went to the polls for all five seats in a single phase.

The BJP, which recorded a clean sweep in the hill state in the 2014 and 2019 general elections, is bidding for an encore this year, while the Congress is hopeful of reclaiming lost political ground in the state.

While winning all five Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2014 and 2019 elections, the BJP topped the tally in the 2022 assembly elections, winning 47 of the 70 seats. The Congress finished a distant second at 19 seats, while the BSP and the Independents bagged 2 seats each. Voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 concluded on Friday across 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories.

The second phase has begun today from 7 AM and will last till 6 PM be held today.

The results of the seven-phase polls will be announced on June 4. The third phase will be held on May 7 and the remaining phases on May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1 accordingly. The last general elections in 2019 were also held in seven phases. —ANI