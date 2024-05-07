'Our Target Is To Bring The Forest Fire Under Control As Early As Possible...' Says CM Dhami

Dehradun: As forest fires continue to pose a serious threat in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has emphasized the state's commitment to bringing the situation under control.

Dhami emphasized that strict actions will be taken against those involved in the fire incident.

"This is a big challenge for us and we are working on all the possibilities to bring this fire under control whether it is taking help from the Indian Army. We will take strict action against those involved in the fire incident. We are taking help from the Army and will keep doing that," Dhami said.

"Our target is to bring the fire under control as early as possible," he added.

Dhami is set to visit various areas in Dehradun today after postponing pre-scheduled programs and has scheduled a review of the state's efforts to combat forest fires at the Secretariat on Wednesday. During the meeting, he will evaluate measures taken to control the fires in various parts of the state. Additionally, the review will address drinking water arrangements for the summer and preparations for the upcoming monsoon season.

Earlier, the Indian Air Force said that so far over 4500 litres of water had been used to douse the fire using Bambi buckets.

"In response to the raging forest fires at Pauri Garhwal sector in Uttrakhand, IAF provided much-needed relief by undertaking Bambi Bucket ops by its Mi17 V5 helicopters. Over 4500 litres of water was used to douse the fires in close coordination with the Uttarakhand government. The swift action by #IAF enabled the firefighting crew on the ground to penetrate and douse fires in a more efficient manner," the IAF said in a post on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, On Wednesday Chief Minister Dhami will also assess preparations for the Char Dham Yatra, focusing on travel routes, traffic management, and arrangements in places like Shri Kedarnath and Rudraprayag. Given the Yatra's significance, ensuring safety and smooth operations is a priority.

Beyond state matters, Dhami also commented on the ongoing third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He encouraged citizens to participate in the democratic process, highlighting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also cast his vote. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also cast his vote. I want to appeal to everyone to come out and cast their votes for the completion of the resolution of Viksit Bharat and the upliftment of the people belonging to every section of the society and to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time," Dhami said. The results of the seven-phase polls will be announced on June 4. The fourth phase will be held on May 13 and the remaining phases on May 20, May 25, and June 1 accordingly. The last general elections in 2019 were also held in seven phases. —ANI