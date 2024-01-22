'Nyay Yatra' enters Bihar on Jan. 29; Nitish, Lalu may join with Rahul

Patna: The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi, a leader of the Congress party is scheduled to enter Bihar on January 29th. During this three day tour they will cover four districts. Hold meetings where notable leaders, from the I.N.D.I.A bloc might also be present as announced by the party on Monday.



During a press conference held at the Sadaqat Ashram, which serves as the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters, Senior Leader and MLC Prem Chandra Mishra revealed that Gandhi would arrive in Kishanganj district from Siliguri in West Bengal. After interacting with the public and spending the night there he will proceed to Purnea on the day.



"Purnea is set to witness a rally. We have extended invitations to our alliance partners, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has confirmed his attendance. If any scheduling conflicts arise, JD(U) president has assured us of sending a party representative " Mishra mentioned.



Furthermore an invitation has been sent to Lalu Prasad Yadav, leader of RJD and a steadfast ally of Congress. He may attend either the rally in Purnea or the one scheduled in Katihar on January 31st based on his availability amidst an ED summons " he added.



It's important to note that Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning regarding an alleged land, for jobs scam.

The summons have been scheduled for January 29 and 30, in Patna, which coincides with the Bihar leg of the Yatra.



Mishra also mentioned that other alliance partners, including state leaders from CPI and CPI(M) as CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya have expressed their support for the Yatra.



As the chairman of the media committee for the Yatra Mishra shared that Gandhi will also be visiting Araria district before concluding the Bihar leg and returning to West Bengal on February 1.



Mishra described this as the phase of the Yatra in Bihar. Outlined plans for its second phase, which will cover districts like Aurangabad, Kaimur and Rohtas, in South Bihar. This extension will span across seven districts and a total distance of 425 km. The detailed schedule will be shared later.



Highlighting enthusiasm in Bihar for the Yatra, Mishra who leads the partys state 'war room' strategically timed it just before Lok Sabha polls.Expressing disappointment, over Rahul Gandhis inability to visit the birthplace of Vaishnava saint Srimanta Sankaradev in Assam on the day of Ram temple consecration celebrations Mishra accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of hindering the visit. Mishra speculated that the central government may be influencing actions due to concerns about response to the Yatra.



Highlighting the challenges faced during the Yatra in BJP ruled states Mishra announced plans for a protest march, in Patna. Participants will be wearing badges as a gesture to express their dissent.

