'No Room For Miscreants In Uttarakhand': CM Dhami Amid Haldwani Violence

Dehradun: Following the violence that erupted in Uttarakhand's Haldwani during a demolition drive last week, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that there is no room for 'miscreants' in the state.

The Chief Minister also announced that a police station would be constructed at the place from where the illegal encroachment was removed.

Taking to 'X', CM Dhami wrote, "Now a police station will be constructed at the place where illegal encroachment was removed in Banbhulpura, Haldwani."

"This is a clear message from our government to the miscreants and rioters that no one who plays with the peace of Devbhoomi will be spared; there is no room for such miscreants in Uttarakhand," he added.

As many as 30 people have been arrested, including 25 in the last 24 hours, in connection with Thursday's violence in the Haldwani city of Nainital. The clashes and violence left five people dead and dozens injured, the police said on Sunday.

Several countrymade weapons and live rounds were recovered from those arrested, police said.

The state government has asked the Centre for four additional companies of paramilitary forces to be deployed in the district.

Violence erupted on Thursday after the administration conducted an anti-encroachment drive in Banbhoolpura.

After stone-pelting incidents, the torching of vehicles and a mob surrounding the local police station, the administration issued a shoot-at-sight order. Earlier, on Sunday, DGP Uttarakhand Abhinav Kumar claimed that the police personnel, who had gone to Banbhoolpura to assist an ongoing, legally sanctioned anti-encroachment drive, were attacked by a mob.

"The police acted in the lawful exercise of their right to self-defence in discharging their official duties. We have sufficient audio-visual evidence to support this effect. It will be presented in the ongoing magisterial inquiry and criminal investigation," the DGP told ANI. "We intend to act without any bias in full accordance with the law," he added. —ANI