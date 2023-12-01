'No need for concern': K'taka DyCM Shivakumar on bomb threats emails

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Assures Swift Action: Bengaluru School Bomb Threats Unravel as Hoax, Cyber Police on Alert for Culprit Capture.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Friday said there was no need for concern due to bomb threats to 15 schools in Bengaluru.



"The police are investigating bomb threat emails sent to 15 schools of Bengaluru city, and we are confident of catching the culprits in less than 24 hours," he said while speaking to reporters after visiting Neev Academy, one of the schools which received the threat email.



The Bengaluru city Police Commissioner has already informed that the bomb threat turned out to be hoax, he said.



However, the police aren't taking any chances and the bomb disposal squads are combing the premises of all the schools which received bomb threats. However, parents need not worry, he added.



The cybercrime police are active and alert and hence they were able to track these bomb threats immediately and take necessary action, he said.



"I am in regular touch with the police and there is nothing to worry about, he assured.



"Bomb threats can't be taken lightly and a thorough investigation needs to be done every single time in every single case".



On Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy's criticism of guarantee schemes, he defended saying, "His suggestions are part of the people's development. It is eventually government's decision. It is government's responsibility to address issues faced by farmers and poor class in view of rising prices."

—IANS