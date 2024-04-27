'Nation First, Company Second, Family Third, And Self Fourth,' Says Yezdi Nagporewalla, KPMG India, CEO At IIM Kashipur's 11th Annul Convocation

Kashipur (The Hawk): The Indian Institute of Management Kashipur - IIM Kashipur, a leading B-School in India, conferred degrees to 438 students who graduated this year under various programs.

Yazdi Nagporewalla, CEO of KPMG India, distributed medals to 10 students for their performance in their respective courses.

Addressing the students, Yezdi Nagporewalla said, “Today marks a rare and momentous occasion where we celebrate the achievements of the future leaders of our nation. Let us extend our heartfelt congratulations to each graduate, recognizing the unwavering support of proud parents and the dedication of the esteemed faculty.”

He further said, “As you step into the world, remember the profound significance of education and the values it instills. Your degree is not just a symbol but a passport to a world of opportunities. Embrace your journey with anticipation and resilience, for success is earned through continuous learning, hard work, and adaptability. Never shy away from challenges, for in chaos lies opportunity. Embrace technology, invest in your skills, and always uphold the values of integrity and respect. Congratulations to you all, for you are the diamonds of tomorrow."

Advising the new graduates, he said, “In Korea, people think of the Nation first, company second, family third, and self in the fourth. We need to learn from them. Being rich doesn’t mean being successful. It’s good to be happy one should work to achieve bigger goals,”

The institute witnessed the conferment of degrees upon 438 students at its 11th convocation. During the ceremony, 232 graduating cohorts received MBA degrees, 87 from MBA Analytics degrees, 83 from EMBAA degrees, and 21 from Executive MBA degrees. 15 scholars from the Doctoral Programme were also receive their degrees.

The first batch of Executive MBA Analytics conferred with degrees. As many as 83 students of the first EMBAA cohort will receive their degrees; of them, 16 are female. The average work experience of the batch was 9.16 years, while one participant had more than 20 Years of work experience.

IIM Kashipur offers five regular courses: MBA, MBA – Analytics, Executive MBA, Executive MBA Analytics, and a doctoral program. Besides, the institutes offer a slew of online courses. There are as many as 17 short online certificate programs and eight one-year executive/postgraduate certificate programs, including hospital management, rail management, and design thinking and innovation for business strategy. And three Diploma programs.

Jump in female students

IIM Kashipur is, lately, witnessing exponential growth in terms of female students across all programs. In the 2019-21 batch, IIM Kashipur recorded 11% female students, while in the 2021-23 batch, it surged to 30%.

Mr. Sandeep Singh, Chairman, BoG - IIM Kashipur said, “As we celebrate this convocation day, let us reflect on our journey of excellence. IIM Kashipur's 19th rank in NRF 2023 echoes our commitment to unparalleled standards. Our diverse student body, including 69% female representation in MBA (Analytics), underscores the evolving landscape of education. We take pride in supporting economically and socially challenged students and fostering an inclusive environment. Today, as we bid farewell to our graduates, we stand poised to shape the future with innovation and inclusivity." - Mr. Sandeep Singh, Chairman, IIM Kashipur.”

Prof. Kulbhushan Balooni, Director, IIM Kashipur, said, “Despite market challenges this year, we saw the active participation of 200+ student organizations, extending 270 offers to the MBA and MBA (Analytics) batch. Besides regular recruiters such as ICICI Bank, KPMG, Capgemini, Bank of America, Gartner, Tiger Analytics, TATA Capital, Delloite, etc., several new organizations came, such as Barclays, Accenture Strategy, Swiggy, Carelon, etc.

Our faculty's prolific research with 48 research articles in peer-reviewed journals in 2023-24, expanding executive education by offering 29 short-term, online, diploma, and certificate programs, and collaborations with Uttarakhand Government showcase our commitment to excellence and societal impact. Congratulations to our graduates, poised for success in a dynamic world.”

The convocation ceremony also featured the recognition of exceptional academic performance. Five Gold, four silver, and one bronze medal conferred to the students. In addition to that, 17 students who made it to the “Director’s Merit List” were also felicitated for their dedication to academic pursuits.

Medalists

- MBA 2022-24 Batch

1. Sravan Hariharan – Gold

2. Bodhisattwa Ghosh – Silver

3. Shivan Sharma – Bronze

- MBA (Analytics)

1. Sreejita Maiti – Gold

2. Subham Sekhar Sarangi – Silver

- Executive MBA

1. Kapil Sharma – Gold

2. Gaurav Dobriyal – Silver

- Executive MBA Analytics

1. RAMANDEEP KAUR, Executive MBA (Analytics) – Gold

2. YOGESH VIJAY VALUNJ – Silver

With its Foundation for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development (FIED), Management Development Programs (MDP) for Industry, and Design and Innovation Centre (DIC), IIM Kashipur has produced successful business leaders and job creators.

It's worth noting that IIM Kashipur has secured 19th place among the top 50 management institutes/colleges in India in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023 ranking released by the Ministry of Education. IIM Kashipur has also become the only IIM to enter the Top 50 in the NIRF-ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements) quotient, surpassing other IIMs. This distinguished recognition reflects the institute's commitment to fostering academic diversity and excellence, standing as a beacon in the field of Executive Education.