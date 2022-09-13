'Madrasas Targeted By Sectarian Forces', Muslim Body Objects To UP Govt's Survey

New Delhi: A Muslim organisation has objected to Uttar Pradesh government's move to surveying madarsas. Maulana Arshad Madani, president Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, clarified that his objection is to the sectarian mentality in the current situation, not to the order to conduct a survey of Madrasas.

Madani said: "The way sectarian forces have created an atmosphere of hatred throughout the country in the last few years, and the role is being played by the government in this regard, the Muslim is forced to believe that every policy is coming forward to destroy their existence."

Madani said that madrassas are being targeted by sectarian forces and their intentions have to be understood. He also said that they have always tried to allow religious institutions to run on the basis of the rights given in the Constitution, but "sectarians are involved in a conspiracy to destroy them."

Madani spoke further that, madrasas in Assam are being bulldozed for being centres of terrorism and offices of Al-Qaeda, spreading unrest.

He said: "The Chief Minister of Assam is trying to justify the demolition of madrasas by making baseless accusations. They cannot present any proof till doomsday." —IANS