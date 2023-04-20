'Looking at it positively': EAM Jaishankar on India's participation in UN-hosted Afghan meeting

United Nations: India, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, is "positively" anticipating next month's conference of Special Envoys on Afghanistan to be hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Doha.

The meeting will be held on May 1 and 2, and UN Secretary-General Guterres will be hosting in Doha. Our team is currently investigating the matter. We're looking at it favourably, but I assume we'll take a call closer to the time, but we are looking at it," Jaishankar said here in answer to a question about India's potential attendance at the meeting.

According to Stéphane Dujarric, UN Secretary-General's Spokesman, the goal of the small group discussion is to re-energize international participation around the common objectives for a sustainable path forward on the situation in Afghanistan.—Inputs from Agencies