'It's A Rejection Of Divisive Politics, Corruption': Sonia Gandhi Thanks Karnataka People For Historic Mandate

New Delhi: Thanking the people of Karnataka for electing the Congress to power in the southern State, United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said that the newly-formed government will work for development of the state.

In a personalised video address, the former Congress president said, "From my heart, I wish to thank all of you, the people of Karnataka for giving the Congress party such a historic mandate. This mandate is for the pro-people's government and for the pro-poor government. It is a rejection of politics of divisiveness and a rejection of corruption. I would like to reassure the people of Karnataka that the Congress government which has been sworn in today will stand by its commitment to implement the promises made to them. I am proud that the first Cabinet meeting has already approved the immediate implementation of our five guarantees. The Congress party remains committed to the prosperity, peace and progress of Karnataka. Jai Hind."

Earlier in the day, the newly elected Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the first Cabinet meeting has issued orders for the implementation of five guarantees which were promised by the party before the elections.

The five 'main' guarantees are 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti); Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi); 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya); Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi) and free travel for women in public transport buses (Uchita Prayana).

Addressing a press briefing after the first Cabinet meeting in Vidhan Soudha, here, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said, "Five guarantees in the manifesto were promised and the order for the implementation of those five guarantees was given after the first cabinet meeting. All will be in force after the next cabinet meeting which will be called within a week."

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly session is to be held on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, next week. As many as eight Congress MLAs were sworn in as ministers in the Karnataka Cabinet during the oath-taking ceremony in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge, party's MLAs G Parameshwara and MB Patil were among the eight MLAs.

The other MLAs who took oath included KH Muniyappa, KJ George, Satish Jarkiholi, Ramalinga Reddy and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Top brass of the Congress party including the Gandhi family members Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge were present on the occasion.

The Chief Ministers of the Congress-ruled states including Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel attended the event.

The party had also sent an invitation to numerous opposition parties and their leaders.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Deputy Tejashwi Yadav, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah were also present during the swearing-in ceremony.

Other opposition leaders who were present included Sharad Pawar, and Kamal Haasan. Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats while the Janata Dal (Secular) secured 19 seats in the results declared on May 13. —ANI