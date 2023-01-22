'Himalayan Task': NDRF to permanently post teams in hills for high-altitude rescue missions

New Delhi: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) authorities are considering permanently stationing specialised mountaineering teams in the Himalayas so that they can quickly initiate rescue operations in the event of snow avalanches, land slides, and glacial lake outburst floods among others, officials said.

Experts predict an increase in accidents in the delicate mountain ranges of northern India for a variety of causes, including climate change and human development, therefore the federal contingency force has launched a series of efforts to prepare its saviours for such disasters.

The force plans to keep many small teams of four or five mountaineering trained men at the border stations of various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) like the ITBP. The force draws its entire manpower on deputation from paramilitary forces.—Inputs from Agencies