‘Green Hydrogen Pilots In India’ Conference To Be Held In The Run-Up To G20 Summit

New Delhi (The Hawk): In the run-up to the 18th G20 Summit, a day-long conference on "Green Hydrogen Pilots in India" is being held in New Delhi, on 5th September, 2023. The conference will showcase various Green Hydrogen Pilots being implemented by both public and private sector companies of India. The conference will also present pioneering innovative pilots and progress in green hydrogen technology.

The conference is being hosted by NTPC Ltd., India's leading integrated power producer.

Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy, Shri R. K. Singh will attend the opening session of the conference and deliver the keynote address.

Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Shri Bhupinder S. Bhalla; CMD, NTPC, Shri Gurdeep Singh; and CEO, NTPC Green Energy Ltd., Shri Mohit Bhargava will also address the opening session.

Conference participants will get the opportunity to see pilot innovations and gain valuable insights into the future of clean energy. Green hydrogen pilots being showcased include presentations on Green Hydrogen Blending in Petroleum and Natural Gas (NTPC); Green Hydrogen Mobility (NTPC); FCEV and H2ICE Vehicles (Ashok Leyland); Green Shipping Initiatives (Cochin Shipyard); Microgrid and Mobility (NHPC); Mobility, Blending using AEM Electrolysers (Oil India); Green Hydrogen based Microgrid and other initiatives (H2E); Green Ammonia Plant in Bikaner (ACME); Green Methanol, Green Ethanol (NTPC); Making of DRI Steel with Green Hydrogen (Ministry of Steel); Hydrogen based Microgrid Initiatives (THDC); Green Hydrogen for use in Welding Procedures at Hazira (L&T); Green Hydrogen using off-grid solar (Hygenco); and Solar to Direct Hydrogen – (SoHHytec). The discussions during the event will help in assimilation of information and encourage sharing of achievements and challenges faced by the early movers. In addition, the pilot projects will help address technological challenges, develop local supply chains, and optimise techno-economic feasibility in the future. The conference will not only illuminate the path forward but also inspire concerted efforts to achieve the objectives of the National Green Hydrogen Mission.