'Global Investors Summit' Will Catalyse Economic And Infrastructural Growth: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed the 'New Delhi roadshow' for the upcoming Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023, scheduled to take place in December.

During the roadshow, Dhami said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of providing employment to 10 lakh people in the country within a year and we are also making continuous efforts to align with this vision of the Prime Minister.

He further said that hosting the G20 conference under the leadership of the Prime Minister last month helped introduce global leaders to the country's rich history, culture and dynamic economy during which Uttarakhand also got the opportunity to organize three meetings of G20.

Highlighting the state's transformation, Dhami credited former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's acceptance of an industrial package for Uttarakhand, which laid the foundation for an industrial-friendly environment.

Although there was some disruption in it in the few years before 2014, but after 2014, under the guidance of PM Modi, the state has witnessed rapid development across sectors, with investments exceeding INR 1.50 lakh crore, he added.

Dhami further said that Uttarakhand is swiftly becoming a premier global tourist destination, attracting millions to its iconic Char Dham Yatra and the renowned Kanwar Yatra. The Chief Minister lauded the surge in visitor numbers as this year 4.15 crore Lord Shiva devotees came to Kanwar Yatra compared to last year's 3.75 crore.

Dhami also mentioned full booking of accommodations during the tourist season, signalling positive growth for the state's tourism sector.

He said that our effort is to provide better facilities to the tourists and devotees, for which primary attention is being given to road, rail and air connectivity.

Recognizing the pivotal role of industrial investment, the government plans to host the 'Global Investors Summit' as a catalyst for economic growth and infrastructure development in Uttarakhand, said Dhami.

He further mentioned that the investment proposals worth more than Rs 20,000 crores received from more than 400 industry representatives during the road shows in London and Birmingham, prove that entrepreneurs not only from the country but also from abroad are interested in Uttarakhand and are excited to invest.

Keeping the 'Global Investors Summit' in mind, the 'single window system' for approvals of licenses etc. has been improved in the state and focus sectors have been identified for the state which include traditional sectors like tourism, AYUSH, wellness, food processing, automobiles, pharma as well as alternative energy and information technology, said Dhami.

To meet the needs of these focus sectors, land and infrastructure have been identified, under which a special land bank of more than 6 thousand acres has been established in the state and to ensure that investors have a specific reference to assess various investment opportunities in the state, investable project proposals in these sectors are also being prepared simultaneously, he added.

The Uttarakhand CM further mentioned that more than 27 policies have been either made or renewed by the government in the last four months to create investor-friendly policies within a strong policy framework which includes Tourism Policy-2023, Dadam Policy-2023, Startup Policy-2023 and Logistics Policy-2023. On this occasion, Dhami also listened to the views of a large number of entrepreneurs present during their mutual interaction and also assured to implement the suggestions given by them.

Meanwhile, secretary to Chief Minister Shri R. Meenakshi Sundaram extended an invitation to entrepreneurs across the country, citing Uttarakhand's favourable industrial environment.

Uttarakhand Director General Industries, Shri Rohit Meena also provided a detailed overview of the state's economic and industrial potential, emphasizing its emergence as a secure investment destination.

Additionally, Chairman CII Delhi, Mr. Puneet Kaura, along with other industry leaders, pledged their support for the success of the Investors Summit.

The forthcoming Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023 is expected to serve as a platform for both domestic and international investors to explore investment prospects in the state across various sectors.

With a proactive approach towards attracting investments and fostering economic prosperity, Uttarakhand continues to position itself as an attractive destination for businesses and investors alike.

The Chief Minister of Uttrakhand has recently returned from the UK where the state held an investment roadshow. On September 27, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami informed that so far Memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth Rs 9,000 crores have been signed on his visit to the UK adding that people are willing to invest in Uttarakhand.

On the third day of his visit to Birmingham, the Uttrakhand CM signed two more MoUs with global investors worth Rs 3,000 crores. —ANI