'Fundamentally Anti-Hindu': Yogi Rips SP, Cong Over Ram Mandir Remark By Mulayam's Cousin

Lucknow: Hitting back at Samajwadi Party heavyweight Ram Gopal Yadav over his indecorous comment on the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said be it the SP or its ally, the Congress, they were fundamentally 'anti-Hindu' and 'anti-Ram'.

In an interview to a Hindi television news channel earlier in the day, Ram Gopal, the cousin of late SP patriarch and former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav, termed the Ram Temple a 'bekar Mandir' (flawed and useless temple), adding that it was not built in accordance with Vastu.

"It (Ram Mandir) is a useless temple. The blueprint of the temple was flawed and it was not built in accordance with Vastu," the senior SP leader added.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, CM Yogi said, "These are the same people, who opened fire on Kar Sevaks and denied the existence of Lord Ram." "Be it the Samajwadi Party or Congress, they are fundamentally anti-Hindu and anti-Ram. These are the same people who opened fire on Kar Sevaks and even denied the existence of Lord Ram. So it is meaningless to expect such leaders to be sensitive to the religious sentiments of the majority of the country's population and our avowed deities. Ram Gopal Yadav's statement has unmasked the true face of the INDI alliance, the Samajwadi Party and the Congress. They are playing with our faith and sentiments to please and cater to their vote bank," he said.

Yogi said the Opposition leaders were under the compulsion to air such views to be in the good graces of their vote bank amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

"They can go to any lengths to appease their vote bank. They tried their utmost to keep the title dispute in the Supreme Court and ensure the matter wasn't settled. They set obstacles on the path to settling the matter decisively. It was only after the BJP came to power (at the Centre in 2014) that the proceedings gained momentum. Today, the temple stands proudly at the birthplace of Ram Lalla and people from across the country and beyond are visiting the shrine," Yogi said. —ANI