'Excessively' high bids: Railways cancels tenders for redevelopment of New Delhi, Ahmedabad stations

New Delhi: After receiving proposals that were "excessively" high compared to the national transporter's expected cost, the railways terminated the tenders for the reconstruction of the New Delhi and Ahmedabad railway stations.

According to our sources, the tender documents for the two stations will be reviewed at a high-level conference this coming Thursday.

They claimed the railways had no choice but to discharge the tenders and reevaluate them because even the lowest bidders had quoted rates that vastly exceeded the expected costs.—Inputs from Agencies