'Everything Will Happen At Appointed Time': Nripendra Mishra On 'Surya Tilak'

Ayodhya: Nripendra Mishra, Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairperson, said on Wednesday that all preparations have been completed for 'Surya Tilak' of Lord Shri Ramlala, and today, at noon, the sun's rays will fall on Ram Lalla's head, placed in the garb griha.

"Yesterday, the trial was successful. At noon, the sun rays will fall on the forehead of the Lord Ram. Everything will happen at the appointed times," he said. "Ram Navami is being celebrated all over the country and in Ayodhya Dham, thousands of devotees of Lord Ram come here every day," he added. The "Surya Tilak" of Ram Lalla is becoming possible through an elaborate system connected with mirrors and lenses in the Ram Temple.

This is the first Ram Navami after the Pran Pratishtha of the idol of Lord Ram by PM Modi on January 22 in Ayodhya. Ram Navami is being celebrated with great pomp at Ram Mandir with offerings of 56 types of bhog, prasad and panjiri. Acharya Satyendra Das, Chief Priest of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, said that all the arrangements for the celebration are being managed by the Trust and the occasion of Ram Navami is being celebrated with great enthusiasm. "All the arrangements are being made by the trust. The trust is also managing the decorations. Ram Navami will be celebrated with great enthusiasm," he said.

The Chief Priest further informed that everything has been decorated and the idol of Lord Ram has been specially dressed for the day, "He is dressed in yellow clothes, and after this he is bathed with Panchamrit. Four-five types of panjiris are made and along with that, 56 types of offerings are made to the Lord." The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, a trust constituted to look after the management of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on its official X handle posted pictures of priests performing Divya Abhisheka of Ramlalla Sarkar at the temple. The trust also posted pictures of the Divya Shringar of Lord Rama on the occasion.

A large number of devotees thronged Ram Mandir on Wednesday morning in a vibrant display of faith and celebration. Before visiting the temple, devotees took a dip in the holy waters of the Saryu River.

The darshan at the temple had started at 3:30 am. The celebration will be broadcast on about 100 LED screens throughout the city. There will also be broadcast on the trust's social media accounts. —ANI