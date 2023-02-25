'Don't think Biharis as fools', Tejashwi targets BJP at mega rally

Patna: Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav criticised the BJP on Saturday at a massive Mahagathbandhan rally in Purnia.

"We are Biharis and don't think of us as fools (Ham Log Bihari Hai, Hamko Burbak Mat Samjhiye)," Tejashwi said while taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the promises he had made before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

The Mahagathbandhan showed its strength on Saturday, when every MLA, MP, and minister was at the rally.

"Narendra Modi had already vowed to provide Bihar special status during a rally held at this very location in 2014. However, the situation evolved into a jumla. Please don't presume that all Biharis are dimwits. Everything is clear to us. What happened to the promise that farmers' income will treble by 2022, as made by the Centre? Where is the government's plan to build concrete homes for every citizen? To what extent has the Centre been able to deliver on its promises so far? "As Tejashwi put it.

"What was there for Bihar in the Union Budget this year? Zero. It is Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who is developing Bihar in his own capacity," the RJD leader said.

"BJP does not have any leader, all of them are dealers. They are only trying to divide the society on religious lines. I'm the son of Lalu Prasad, who never compromised with the communal forces in his entire life. I will not bend before these forces," Tejashwi said.—Inputs from Agencies