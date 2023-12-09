'Congress Leadership Dedicated To Corruption': Union Minister Smriti Irani

Amethi: Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Saturday compared the Congress party with the BJP and said that on one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to make every family prosperous, while on the other hand, the Congress leadership is dedicated to corruption.

The Union Minister was on her one-day tour to her Parliamentary constituency of Amethi and distributed smartphones to the students of Government Girls Inter College (GGIC).

Hitting out at the grand old party, the BJP leader said, "While PM Modi has taken a 'Sankalp' for 'Viksit Bharat' and is trying to make every family prosperous. On the other hand, the Congress leadership is dedicated to corruption and is given a new perspective on corruption. Still, money is being recovered from the house of the Congress leader".

The jibe comes after the Income Tax department recovered Rs 200 crore in cash from various locations of a business group allegedly linked to Congress MP from Jharkhand Dhiraj Prasad Sahu.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said that the Gandhi family must tell the country for which Congress leader, Sahu was working as an ATM. "Rs 200 crore has been recovered from the premises of their party MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu and the counting is still going on. Mohabbat Ki Dukaan Mein Corruption Ka Karobaar Chal Raha Hai (a business of corruption is being run in Mohabbat Ki Dukaan). The Congress high command, (means) the Gandhi family, will have to tell the country that for which Congress leader of the Gandhi family he was working as an ATM," she said.

Income Tax sleuths have recovered more than Rs 200 crore cash from several locations in Odisha and Jharkhand during their raids against Boudh Distilleries Private Limited (BDPL) and entities linked to it.

The residences of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu were also searched.

"Till now the Congress has maintained silence (over the issue). It has also been said in the newspapers that so much looted money was lying in the house of the Congress leader that even the counting machines broke down," the Union Minister said. —ANI