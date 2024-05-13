'Congress And SP Used To Launch Bullets At Ram Devotees,' Says UP CM Yogi

Barabanki: While addressing a public rally in Barabanki Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack against Samajwadi Party and Congress over Ayodhya Ram Temple and said that both of these parties opposed Ram Mandir.

"They used to oppose Ram Mandir. They played with our religious belief system," he said.

Adding to this he said, "Congress and Samajwadi Party used to launch bullets at Ram devotees. They make big claims but remember what happened during their time. Poors used to die of hunger and farmers used to die by suicide."

Lauding Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi the CM said, "We are witnessing that the respect for our country has increased worldwide. The transformation that has been witnessed under the leadership of Modi is significant. Free ration has been provided to 80 crore people. Ayushman Bharat scheme has been benefitting 60 crore people by giving 5 lakh for insurance." He further stated that 50 crore poor people got Jan Dhan accounts. 12 crore houses have got toilets. People have been benefitted without any discrimination.

"We have to make India Atmanirbhar. there is a history of corruption in Congress and the Samajwadi government... They indulged in corruption everywhere and left no stone unturned to loot the country... In addition to developing the nation, BJP has always preserved the legacy of India.," he said. Notably, SP and Congress are allies in the opposition INDIA bloc formed to take on the BJP in the ongoing 2024 general elections.

Voting for phases one, two and three were held on April 19, April 26 and May 7. The voting for Phase Four is underway.

The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six and seven on May 20, May 23 and June 1 respectively. The votes will be counted on June 4.

In the 2019 polls, the BJP emerged triumphant, securing 62 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while two seats were clinched by its ally Apna Dal (S). Mayawati's BSP managed to secure 10 seats, while Akhilesh Yadav's SP garnered five and the Congress Party secured only one seat. —ANI