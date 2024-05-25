'Congress-AAP Working Together To Betray Country And Punjab': Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Ludhiana (Punjab): Launching a scathing attack at Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said they are working together to betray the country and Punjab.

Addressing a rally in Punjab's Ludhiana, CM Dhami said, "The Congress and AAP are working together to betray the country and Punjab. In Punjab, these two parties are contesting elections separately from each other. On the other hand, they are contesting elections together in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi."

"This is an alliance to cheat the public. This is a 'thugbandhan', whose foundation is based on corruption and appeasement... These people want to snatch the reservation of SC-ST, OBC and want to give it to their kind of vote bank," he added.

Punjab is witnessing a four-corner fight in the state. In Punjab, voting for its 13 seats will take place in a single phase, with the seventh and final phase on June 1 seeing voting in Gurudaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur, and Patiala constituencies.

Notably, the Congress that is going solo in the general elections has fielded Gurjeet Singh Aujla from the Amritsar seat, Amar Singh from Fathgarh Sahib, Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu from Bhatinda, Sukhpal Singh Khaira from Sangrur, and Dharamvir Gandhi from Patiala.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress bagged the top spot in Punjab, winning eight out of 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state with a voting percentage of 40.6 per cent. The BJP and SAD won two seats each with a vote share of 9.7 and 27.8 per cent respectively, while the AAP could only manage to secure one seat with a voting percentage of 7.5 per cent. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases, in a six-week marathon running from April 19 to June 1. The counting and results will be announced on June 4. —ANI