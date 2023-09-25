'Chhattisgarh will witness change of power', says Union Minister Nityanand Rai

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Monday said that Chhattisgarh will witness a "change of power" as under the present state government, farmers are being deceived and women feel unsafe.

"A change will occur here (in Chhattisgarh)...Farmers are being deceived...Women are not safe here and the development is happening just because of the money from the Modi government," Rai said.

Rai arrived in poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Monday morning and was speaking to reporters at Raipur airport.

He further mentioned how the Bharatiya Janata Party has launched schemes like Saubhagya Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Matru Vandana Yojana, and Ujjwala gas connection which have eased the lives of people in the country and have acted as a support to the needy.

The central government is providing Rs 2203 MSP (Minimum Selling Price) for farmers while the Chhattisgarh state government provides only Rs 600, he added.

"CM Bhupesh Baghel is looting farmers. The way in which Central government schemes are being implemented (seeing that), this time the BJP will form government in Chhattisgarh," he said.

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also arriving in Chhattisgarh, Rai expressed his views on the Congress leader and said Rahul Gandhi is not concerned about the nation and he often says things that are usually against the country.

"Rahul Gandhi himself does not understand what he says. He is not concerned about India and Chhattisgarh and he always says things that are against India, farmers and women," he said.

He further added, "Today, 33 per cent reservation for women (Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam) is a symbol of women empowerment and respect but Congress has flawed intentions in that as well."

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi also arrived in Chhattisgarh on Monday morning, and later in the day he will be launching Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Nyay Yojna (MGANY) in Bilaspur district.

The Congress leader arrived at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur and was received by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Rahul Gandhi is on a day-long tour to Bilaspur, where he is scheduled to attend the MGANY program.

During the program, the Congress leader will launch 413 development works worth Rs 597.61 crore for the people of the district.

He will also distribute Rs 25 thousand of the first installment to 1 lakh 30 thousand beneficiaries of "Pradhan Mantri Awas Gramin Yojana".

Additionally, Rahul Gandhi will participate in distributing an amount of Rs 5 crore to the beneficiaries of the "Chief Minister Construction Workers Housing Assistance Scheme."

—ANI