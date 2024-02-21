    Menu
    'All is well that ends well': Akhilesh Yadav Affirms Alliance with Congress for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

    The Hawk
    February21/ 2024
    Addressing concerns about his absence from Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Yadav assures, 'All is well that ends well.' Anticipate clarity soon amid ongoing seat-sharing discussions with Congress.

    Lucknow: Surrounding the potential alliance with the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addressed the media on Wednesday. Responding to questions about his absence from the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on two occasions, Yadav stated, "All is well that ends well... Yes, there will be an alliance."


    Asserting that there is no conflict, Yadav reassured the public, stating, "Everything will be out and clear soon." The Samajwadi Party and Congress have experienced some fluctuations in their seat-sharing negotiations over the past couple of months, with the SP is ready to concede 17 seats to the Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

