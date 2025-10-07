‘Will Zakir Naik be extradited to India?’ Malaysian High Commissioner to India said this 

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Ahead of the upcoming ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur slated towards the end of this month, Malaysian High Commissioner to India Dato' Muzaffar Shah Mustafa spoke to IANS about the trade relations between the two nations and also shared views on the extradition demand of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

"We have a bilateral extradition treaty with India, and there is a process that must be followed. Zakir Naik's case is currently undergoing legal proceedings. The case is under the supervision of a Malaysian court and will be resolved based on judicial consideration. Based on the justification provided by the Indian government, there is no reason to extradite Zakir Naik. This matter has nothing to do with the Malaysian government," said the Malaysian High Commissioner.

Regarding the relationship between the two countries, he said, "Malaysia and India have a long-standing historical and cultural bond. Our relations are progressing very well, as evidenced by the recent visit of the Malaysian Prime Minister to India. This visit marked another milestone in strengthening our bilateral relations. This is also reflected in the elevation of our relations between Malaysia and India to the level of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

Regarding the ASEAN Summit, he said, "Malaysia currently holds the Chair of ASEAN, and we attach great importance to our Chairmanship. The issues of inclusiveness and sustainability are of even greater importance not only to ASEAN but also to Malaysia in particular. We look forward to the gathering of leaders from ASEAN member states, including India, in Kuala Lumpur to discuss the future."

The High Commissioner, Mustafa, further said, "Malaysia is looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi during this summit. We know that India is one of ASEAN's dialogue partners, and invitations have been extended to the heads of state and government of all ASEAN dialogue partners."

Notably, PM Modi is scheduled to travel to Malaysia for the 47th ASEAN Summit on October 26-27. Malaysia has also extended an invitation to President Trump to attend the summit.

