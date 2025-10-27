VP Radhakrishnan expressed India's desire to strengthen ties with Seychelles across all areas: FS Misri

Victoria, Oct 27 (IANS) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Monday underlined India's commitment to strengthen the longstanding bond of kinship and cooperation with Seychelles during his meeting with the country's newly-elected President Patrick Herminie at the State House in Victoria.

He also expressed India’s desire to strengthen cooperation across all areas of Seychelles’ development priorities, particularly in the fields of health, education, energy, transport and maritime security.

The Vice President extended warm greetings to President Herminie on his assumption of office on behalf of the Government and people of India. He further handed over to President Herminie an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India at a mutually convenient time.

"Next year, Seychelles will celebrate 50 years of independence. It also happens to be the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles. As these happy events gather next year, we are confident that the relationship between India and Seychelles will be taken to greater heights," stated Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Earlier in the day, Radhakrishnan also met Seychelles Vice President-elect Sebastien Pillay at the State House to discuss various aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "Both leaders discussed the multi-faceted India–Seychelles relationship, rooted in shared heritage, culture, and people-to-people ties."

The Vice President also conveyed his best wishes to Pillay for a successful tenure.

According Misri, Vice President Radhakrishnan also had a brief meeting with the Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Chandra Ramgoolam.

Radhakrishnan embarked on a visit to Seychelles on Sunday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Herminie, who assumed office as the President at Unity Stadium in Victoria.

In a post on X, Radhakrishnan wrote, "Delighted to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Patrick Herminie as President of the Republic of Seychelles at Unity Stadium, Victoria, Seychelles, conveying my greetings and best wishes on behalf of the Government and people of India."

The Vice President had also addressed the members of the Indian community in Seychelles and highlighted the "long-standing and multi-faceted ties" shared by the two nations.

He lauded the role played by the Indian diaspora in further strengthening bilateral ties.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Seychelles, Vice President Radhakrishnan stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of MAHASAGAR -- Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth across Regions -- reflects India's shared commitment to a free, open and secure Indian Ocean.

Radhakrishnan stressed that Seychelles remains a vital partner in advancing this vision and the priorities of the Global South.

