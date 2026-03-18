UN Special Rapporteur calls for probe, compensation after Pakistani strike on Kabul hospital

March 17 (IANS) The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, on Wednesday, called for an immediate, independent and transparent probe into Pakistan's airstrike on drug rehabilitation centre in Kabul. He demanded that compensation should be paid to victims and their families.

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His statement comes after a Pakistani strike on Monday night targeted the 2,000-bed Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul’s Pul-e-Charkhi area, killing hundreds and injuring several others.

"I echo that the air strike by Pakistan impacting a drug rehabilitation centre in Kabul reportedly leaving scores dead and injured, must be promptly, independently and transparently investigated, those responsible held to account, and reparations made to victims and families," Richard Bennett posted on X.

He made the statement in response to UN Human Rights post on X, where it called for probe and accountability for the blast at drug rehabilitation centre in Kabul.

In a post on X, UN Human Rights stated, "We call for investigations and accountability for last night’s tragic blast at a drug rehabilitation centre in Kabul, that left scores of patients dead. All parties must take effective measures to ensure the protection of civilians."

On Tuesday, Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi condemned Pakistani airstrike on Kabul, terming it a serious violation of humanitarian and Islamic principles. He said that more than 408 people were killed and over 260 others were injured in Pakistani strike, majority of them patients at a drug rehabilitation centre, Afghanistan-based Ariana News reported. He accused Pakistan of deliberately targeting civilian facilities.

Speaking to diplomats and representatives from various organisations in Kabul, Muttaqi said that the Pakistani airstrike targeted one of the most vulnerable groups in society—people who were receiving treatment for drug addiction.

He said that repeated attacks since February, including strikes on civilian areas in various parts of Afghanistan, has diminished trust in diplomatic solutions. He warned that Afghan forces will continue “proportionate and legitimate” defensive responses if attacks continue, emphasising that Afghanistan does not want war but will protect its sovereignty and territory, Ariana News reported.

Muttaqi urged the international community to condemn Pakistan's strike, warning that continued escalation by Islamabad risks destabilising the wider region and impacting major economic and development initiatives.

--IANS

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