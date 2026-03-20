Spokesman of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps killed in Israeli strike

Jerusalem, March 20 (IANS) The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Friday announced that spokesperson and head of the Public Relations Array of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Ali Mohammad Naini has been killed.

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According to the statement released by IDF, Naini served in several propaganda and public relations roles.

"ELIMINATED: Ali Mohammad Naini, the Spokesperson and Head of the Public Relations Array of the IRGC. Naini served in several propaganda and public relations roles. In his role as the IRGC's main propagandist for the past 2 years, he disseminated the regime's terrorist propaganda to its proxies across the Middle East in order to influence and advance terror attacks against Israel," IDF posted on X.

The IRGC also announced the "martyrdom" of Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naini, its official spokesman, in US-Israeli "terror attack during the final hours of the holy month of Ramadan".

Quoting from an IRGC statement, the Iranian media said that the assault was a "cowardly act of state-sponsored terror" and vowed retaliation.

On Wednesday, IDF said that Iran's Intelligence Minister, Esmaeil Khatib, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Tehran.

"Esmaeil Khatib, the Iranian terrorist regime Minister of Intelligence, in a targeted strike in Tehran. Khatib played a significant role during the recent protests throughout Iran, including the arrest & killing of protestors and led terrorist activities against Israelis & Americans around the world. Similarly, he operated against Iranian citizens during the Mahsa Amini protests (2022–2023)," IDF stated in a post on X.

"The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence possesses advanced intelligence capabilities, overseeing surveillance, espionage, and the execution of covert operations worldwide, particularly against Israeli and Iranian citizens," it added.

On Tuesday, Israel claimed that it has killed Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani.

IDF stated that Larjiani was considered one of the most senior figures in the Iranian regime leadership and a close associate of late Supreme Leader Ayotallah Ali Khamenei.

"Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and the regime’s effective leader, has been eliminated. Throughout the years, Larijani was considered one of the most veteran and senior figures within the Iranian regime leadership, and was a close associate of the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei," IDF posted on X.

Later, Iranian media also reported that Ali Larijani along with his son was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Tehran on March 17.

"During the most recent wave of protests against the Iranian terror regime, Larijani personally oversaw the massacre that was carried out against Iranian protestors," it added.

According to a statement released by the IDF, Larijani functioned as the leader of the Iranian regime after Khamenei's death and led the combat against Israel and countries in the region.

IDF also announced that Basij Unit commander Gholamreza Soleimani has been killed.

"COMMANDER OF THE BASIJ UNIT ELIMINATED. Yesterday, the IDF targeted & eliminated Gholamreza Soleimani, who operated as commander of the Basij unit for the past 6 years. Under Soleimani, the Basij unit led the main repression operations in Iran, employing severe violence, widespread arrests, and the use of force against civilian demonstrators," the IDF said.

--IANS

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