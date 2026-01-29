South Korea, US discuss joint fact sheet, visa cooperation

Seoul, Jan 29 (IANS) Senior diplomats of South Korea and the United States discussed Thursday implementing their joint summit agreements and strengthening cooperation on US visa matters for South Korean workers, the South Korean foreign ministry said.

The talks took place between Park Jong-han, Deputy Foreign Minister for economic affairs, and Jonathan Fritz, US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, the ministry said in a release, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Fritz was visiting Seoul this week for follow-up talks on US visa reform to better support Korean workers entering the US under a working group established after the arrest and detention of more than 300 Korean workers in a US immigration crackdown in Georgia last year.

Thursday's meeting also came as Seoul is seeking to reassure Washington of its commitment to the USD350 billion investment in the US after US President Donald Trump warned of a tariff hike for South Korea, citing little legislative progress at the National Assembly.

"Deputy Minister Park reaffirmed the government's will to faithfully implement the follow-up steps from the South Korea-US summits, suggesting that the two countries continue close communication between their diplomatic authorities," the ministry said.

Park also asked for Washington's continued support to ensure smooth business exchanges for Korean companies investing in the United States, it added.

At the visa working group talks on Wednesday, the US said it has created a new criterion for "specialized trainers" for short-term B-1 business visa applications, a move expected to add clarity to visa eligibility.

South Korean businesses have cited unclear US visa rules as a reason for confusion among employees when traveling to the US on business.

The two sides also discussed efforts to ensure Korean investors can carry out their US investments in a smooth manner, in such areas as shipbuilding and other strategic industries.

