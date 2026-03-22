Punjab Police, BSF bust Pak-backed smuggling module; 24.5 kg heroin seized

Chandigarh, March 22 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) has busted a Pakistan-backed smuggling module with the arrest of three masterminds and recovered 24.5 kg heroin and Rs 21 lakh drug money from their possession, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said here on Sunday.

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Those arrested have been identified as Jagjit Singh, alias Rana, a resident of Noorwal village in Amritsar, Manpreet Singh, alias Preet, a resident of Aulakh Khurd village in Amritsar, and Roshan Singh, a resident of Dhupsari village in Amritsar.

Apart from recovering heroin and drug money, BSF and police teams have also impounded multi-copter drone, which was used by Pakistan-based smugglers to deliver the consignment from across the border, and two cars, including SUV Mahindra Thar, being used to deliver the narcotics.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigations have revealed direct links of arrested accused with Pakistan-based handlers.

Following a technical investigation, police teams have successfully dismantled this Pakistan-linked cross-border network.

The DGP further said investigation is ongoing to establish linkages in this case. Sharing more details, Superintendent of Police (ANTF) Gurpreet Singh said the operation was conducted in two stages, as initially 12.1 kg of heroin along with a multi-copter drone was recovered.

After forensic analysis of the drone, including its technical data, latitude-longitude and tower dump analysis, has led to a further seizure of 12.4 kg heroin from the house of Manpreet Singh, bringing the total recovery to 24.5 kg of heroin, he said.

He said that accused Jagjit Rana has recently purchased properties in posh localities using drug money and was also fond of cars.

More arrests and recoveries are expected in this case as investigation progress, he said.

In this regard, a case has been registered under Sections 21 (c) and 23 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25, 26 and 29 of the Aircraft Act at Police Station in Mohali.

--IANS

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