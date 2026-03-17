Pakistan’s military deliberately killed civilians: Afghan FM

Kabul, March 18 (IANS) Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, on Tuesday accused Pakistan’s military of carrying out airstrikes in Kabul that he said resembled “atrocities perpetrated by the Israeli regime against Gaza”, claiming the attack killed more than 408 people undergoing drug‑rehabilitation treatment and injured over 265.​

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Addressing ambassadors, heads of missions, and representatives of international organisations in Kabul, Muttaqi said the strikes were launched around 9 p.m. on March 16 by “military aircraft and drones of the Pakistani military regime”, and alleged that the attack deliberately targeted one of the most vulnerable groups in Afghan society.​

He said the victims were drug‑addicted individuals receiving treatment through Afghan government programmes supported by international humanitarian organisations. ​

“It is possible that these numbers may rise further,” he added.​

Muttaqi said the attack showed that Pakistan’s military establishment has no regard for Islamic or humanitarian principles of warfare and accused it of deliberately striking civilian and humanitarian facilities. ​

He said the assault, coming in the final days of Ramadan and on the eve of Eid al‑Fitr, demonstrated that the Pakistani military holds no respect for human or Islamic values.​

He told diplomats that atrocities similar to those perpetrated by the Israeli regime against Gaza were now being repeated with full cruelty by a Muslim neighbour, and urged states, organisations, religious scholars, media, and global public opinion to condemn what he called an inhumane and oppressive act.​

Muttaqi said the attack came despite mediation efforts by several countries, including the People’s Republic of China, and argued that Pakistan’s military leadership shows no intention of pursuing any resolution. ​

He accused it of seeking to expand instability in the region and undermine emerging regional initiatives and projects.​

He said the Islamic Emirate had lost trust in Pakistan’s intentions regarding diplomatic solutions, adding that the Pakistani military apparatus shows no respect for diplomacy. ​

He cited previous incidents, including airspace violations on February 22, when he said Pakistani forces bombed seven civilian sites, including a madrasa, killing 15 people.​

Muttaqi said Afghan security forces had responded with proportionate and reciprocal defensive measures, targeting only military sites from which attacks were launched. ​

He reiterated that such defensive actions would continue until Pakistan ceased its “violations and crimes”.​

He said the Islamic Emirate sought positive relations with all countries, especially in the region, and did not wish to see instability spread. ​

He said Afghanistan had clearly conveyed its position to friendly states, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkiye and China.​

Muttaqi also referred to the wider regional situation, expressing hope that unlawful aggression by the United States and Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran would end, and urged Iran to avoid targeting countries not involved in the conflict to prevent the expansion of war in the region.​

He concluded by urging diplomats to convey Afghanistan’s position to their capitals, saying the government would take every necessary measure to defend its territory, sovereignty and dignity.

--IANS

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