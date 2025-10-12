Pakistan summons Afghan envoy over India-Afghanistan joint statement

Islamabad, Oct 12 (IANS) Pakistan summoned the Afghan ambassador to express its strong reservations over the India-Afghanistan joint statement issued in New Delhi on October 10.

The move comes during Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's ongoing six-day visit to India, which began earlier on Thursday.

In an official statement, the Foreign Office (FO) of Pakistan said that the Additional Foreign Secretary (West Asia & Afghanistan) conveyed Islamabad's deep concerns to the Afghan envoy, particularly regarding the references made to Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement between New Delhi and Kabul.

“It was conveyed that the reference to Jammu and Kashmir as part of India is in clear violation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” the FO stated, reaffirming Pakistan's long-held stance on the disputed territory.

According to the joint statement, Afghanistan had strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that occurred in April. The statement also expressed solidarity with the people and government of India. Additionally, both India and Afghanistan “unequivocally condemned all acts of terrorism emanating from regional countries” and underscored the importance of fostering peace, mutual trust, and regional stability.

Pakistan also objected to Foreign Minister Muttaqi’s recent comments during his visit, where he described terrorism as an "internal issue" of Pakistan. The FO rejected this assertion, emphasising that the “shifting of responsibility for controlling terrorism onto Pakistan could not absolve the Afghan Interim Government of its obligations to ensure regional peace and stability.”

Highlighting its humanitarian role, Pakistan reminded that it has hosted nearly four million Afghan refugees for over four decades. The FO noted that with relative peace returning to Afghanistan, it is expected that unauthorised Afghan nationals residing in Pakistan should now return home.

“Like all other countries, Pakistan has the right to regulate the presence of foreign nationals residing inside its territory,” the statement read. It further added that Islamabad continues to issue medical and student visas to Afghan citizens “in the spirit of Islamic brotherhood and good neighbourly relations.”

Reiterating its policy toward Afghanistan, the FO concluded that Pakistan desires to see a peaceful, stable, regionally connected, and prosperous Afghanistan, and will continue to support efforts that enhance trade, economic cooperation, and connectivity between the two nations.

