MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh meets Egyptian President Sisi at Sharm el-Sheikh Gaza Summit

Sharm El Sheikh (Egypt), Oct 13 (IANS) Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh was received by Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi at the Gaza Peace Summit being held in Sharm el-Sheikh, on Monday.

"It was a privilege to meet with His Excellency President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt during the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm El Sheikh. Egypt and India share a significant and vibrant strategic partnership. The Summit underscored the global commitment to peace and dialogue. India reaffirms its unwavering dedication to peace, stability, and enduring security within the Middle East," Singh posted on X.

The minister had arrived in the Egyptian capital of Cairo on Sunday to represent India at the Summit.

"Arrived in the historic city of Cairo as special representative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Gaza Peace Summit at Sharm el-Sheikh."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed the release of Israeli hostages while hailing the "unwavering peace efforts" of US President Donald Trump and the "strong resolve" of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We welcome the release of all hostages after over two years of captivity. Their freedom stands as a tribute to the courage of their families, the unwavering peace efforts of President Trump and the strong resolve of Prime Minister Netanyahu. We support President Trump’s sincere efforts to bring peace to the region," PM Modi posted on X.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that all the 20 remaining living Israeli hostages have been released by Hamas and returned to Israeli authorities after spending more than two years in captivity in Gaza.

"Today, after seven hundred and thirty-eight days, the last 20 living hostages have come home. This is a defining moment. A moment that belongs to the people of Israel and to all those who believe in humanity," said IDF spokesperson Effie Defrin, as the country celebrated the return of the hostages on the eve of Simchat Torah.

India has strongly condemned the terror attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023 and also the loss of civilian lives in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"India has consistently called for release of all hostages, ceasefire and peaceful resolution of conflict through dialogue and diplomacy," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has maintained.

At the same time, India has also emphasised the need for safe, timely, and sustained delivery of humanitarian assistance to the region.

India's position has been reiterated in various bilateral and multilateral forums such as UN, BRICS, NAM, Voice of Global South, etc.

The Prime Minister and the Minister of External Affairs have spoken to several leaders in the region and across the globe, including President, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Israel and President, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Palestine on the issue in the past.

--IANS

/as