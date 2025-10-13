Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa arrives in India for State Visit

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa arrived in New Delhi Monday afternoon for a four-day State Visit to India. Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol received him at the airport.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Khurelsukh Ukhnaa was accorded a Guard of Honour and a ceremonial welcome at the airport.

Extending a warm welcome to Mongolian President, Jaiswal in a post on X wrote, "Reinforcing the deep civilizational bonds between our countries. President Mr. Khurelsukh Ukhnaa of Mongolia has arrived in New Delhi on a State Visit to India. He was accorded a Guard of Honour and ceremonial welcome at the airport. Warmly received by MoS Civil Aviation Mr. Murlidhar Mohol."

During his October 13-16 India visit, President Ukhnaa will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expand and develop the strategic partnership between two nations and discuss various issues of cooperation in the regional and international arenas.

"This visit is taking place in the context of the historic 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. President U. Khurelsukh plans to meet with the President of the Republic of India, Droupadi Murmu, and hold formal talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expand and develop the 'Strategic Partnership' relations and cooperation between the two countries, as well as exchange views on a wide range of issues of cooperation in the regional and international arenas," read a statement issued by the Mongolian President's Office highlighting that it will be Khurelsukh Ukhnaa's first visit to India in his capacity as Head of State of Mongolia.

According to the MEA statement, President Droupadi Murmu will meet Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and host a banquet in his honour. Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are expected to call on the visiting dignitary.

"Diplomatic relations between India and Mongolia were established in 1955. Over the past seven decades, the two countries have developed a close and multifaceted partnership, anchored in shared cultural and spiritual links and democratic values. The partnership spans across sectors such as defence and security, parliamentary exchanges, development partnership, energy, mining, information technology, education, healthcare, and cultural cooperation," read a statement issued by the MEA.

"India and Mongolia are Strategic Partners, Spiritual Neighbours, and Third Neighbours. The forthcoming State Visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Mongolia to review progress in bilateral relations, set the vision for strengthening the strategic partnership, and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," it added.

--IANS

akl/as