K'taka HM Parameshwara meets bereaved family of Indo-Canadian software professional in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 10 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Tuesday visited the residence of software professional Chandan Kumar, who was killed in Canada, and met his family members in Tyamagondlu town near Nelamangala on Bengaluru's outskirts.

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said Chandan Kumar was a young professional who had been killed and that an investigation was underway to ascertain the circumstances of the incident and identify the perpetrators. "I have spoken to his friends in Canada. The investigation will bring out the facts," he said.

He added that the body has been embalmed and will be kept for friends and neighbours in Canada on Wednesday. "Tentatively, the body is expected to arrive here by Saturday," he stated.

"There is no information yet on why he was killed. I express my condolences and pray for his soul. He was the only son of his parents, and they had no other children. It is a very sad story. He was a talented person who went to Canada and worked as a project director. I am deeply saddened by this incident," Parameshwara said.

He further stated that the authorities in Canada should take appropriate action. "I pray to God that his family is able to cope with this tragedy. Our Indian High Commission is aware of the matter and will ensure the body is sent back after completing all procedures," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy spoke to Chandan Kumar's father, Nandan Kumar, over the phone and condoled the death of his son, who was hacked to death in Canada. Kumaraswamy urged him to remain strong and said that all arrangements had been made to bring Chandan Kumar's body back to India. "The Ministry of External Affairs is in touch with the Canadian authorities, and the body is being brought to India. When I come to Bengaluru, I will visit your house," he said.

Chandan Kumar, 37, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the parking lot of a busy shopping centre in Toronto, Canada, on February 7. In a statement issued on February 8, Toronto Police identified the victim as Chandan Kumar Raja Nandakumar of Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area.

Chandan was seated inside his SUV when the attackers opened fire near the entrance to the Woodbine Shopping Centre, close to Rexdale Boulevard, at around 3.30 pm local time. Visuals showed his white vehicle riddled with bullet holes, and investigators are treating the case as a targeted attack. The assailants fled the scene in a vehicle after the shooting.

A computer science graduate from Saptagiri College in Bengaluru, Chandan Kumar had moved to Canada about six years ago and was working with LTI Mindtree, a subsidiary of L&T. He had earlier worked with Cognizant in Bengaluru.

Chandan was actively involved in Kannada cultural circles in Toronto and played a key role in promoting Kannada films, music, and community events.

Family members stated that Chandan Kumar had repeatedly postponed his return to India, and said that had he returned as per his earlier plans, he would have been alive.

