Khalistan embassy in Canada: A brazen provocation that Ottawa still won’t confront

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Having failed to make any sort of impact in India, the pro-Khalistan elements have made Canada their playground for several years now. In fact, ties between India and Canada have turned sour and fragile owing to this issue. New Delhi has accused Canada of shielding Khalistan elements who are counterproductive to India’s security interests.

Now, to make matters worse, a so-called Embassy of the Republic of Khalistan has opened up in Surrey, British Columbia. This development is a further irritant in the already fragile ties between India and Canada.

While under Justin Trudeau, ties had nosedived, a change of Prime Minister in Canada did re-ignite some hope for relations between the two countries. Under Mark Carney, relations seemed to be moving forward in the right direction. However, the pro-Khalistan elements wield too much influence, which makes it hard for any party in the country to ignore them.

The so-called embassy is located at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, once led by Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist in India. It was his murder that ignited diplomatic tensions.

The opening of this embassy is not just worrisome, but is a brazen act by these elements who are part of terror organisations, narcotic cartels, and gangs. Canada has not yet reacted to this development.

The Indian High Commission in Ottawa had issued a statement condemning the move. It said that this is a direct threat to India’s sovereignty. The High Commission also called upon Canada to act against such elements. What is more ironic is that there is no word on this development from David Eby, the Premier of British Columbia.

The embassy is said to have received funding of USD 150,000 from the state. British Columbia has an NDP government, a party that, until recently headed by Jagmeet Singh, who was an ally of Trudeau and a known Khalistan sympathiser. India has provided proof in the form of several dossiers about the activities of these elements. There is ample proof to suggest that those sitting in Canada are running the terror-gangster nexus that operates largely in India.

However, Canada has refused to blink and, at one time, accused India of having a hand behind the killing of Nijjar. The question is why can’t Canada act against these dangerous elements? For one, politicians in Canada have recognised these elements not as terrorists, but as legitimate political non-violent people. Signages seeking a Khalistan state and referendums by these persons are seen as a non-violent expression.

The biggest reason for the stoic silence is vote bank politics. Canada’s legal framework places a high value on freedom of expression that is protected under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. This is exactly what the Khalistani elements use to term themselves as legitimate activities.

Canada has also, on several occasions, said that this is about freedom of speech and hence no action can be taken against them. The Canadian Security Intelligence Service had in 2024 said that non-violent advocacy for an independent state of Khalistan cannot be considered extremism.

However, in 2024, the same agency had said that Khalistanis pose a threat. It went on to say that Khalistani extremists continue to use Canada as a base for promotion, fundraising, or planning of violence in India. This was a major shift in approach, but on the ground, nothing seems to have changed.

As per the 2021 census, the population of Sikhs in Canada stood at 7.7 lakh. This is something that politicians cannot ignore, as these are sizeable vote banks and also have immense influence in the country.

While a majority of this Sikh population does not subscribe to the Khalistan ideology, there are a few who think otherwise. Although smaller in number, Canadian politicians want to take no chances when it comes to elections.

Can India and Canada remain quiet about this and let relations strain further? The answer is no. India and Canada will have to act upon these elements.

Canada, in particular, has recognised the problem, but is yet to act on it. Indian officials will realise the gravity on when the Khalistan elements spill on the streets and hurt Canadian interests. It has been happening gradually, but the question is -- how long will Canada wait?

--IANS

vicky/skp