ISKP expands propaganda network; Indian agencies flag surge in volunteer channels

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) With the war raging on in Afghanistan, the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) has stepped up its propaganda media narrative. Indian Intelligence agencies say that in addition to the exisiting propaganda channels, the ISKP has set up semi-media organisations. This has been done with the intention of ensuring that the propaganda campaign remains sustained.

Read More

However, what the Indian agencies worry most about is the lakhs of channels that have come up voluntarily in support of the ISKP.

Officials say that this strategy works perfectly for the ISKP. When official and semi-official channels come under scrutiny, the ISKP shuts them down temporarily. This is when the voluntary channels come in handy, officials say.

These channels create content based on the ideology of the Islamic State. This helps the ISKP keep the narrative alive and at the same time there is zero investment.

Another official said that the propaganda is always out there considering the number of voluntary channels that have come up. It is extremely difficult for the agencies to keep track of so many channels. Every time a channel is blocked, there are many others that come up, an Intelligence Bureau official said.

The agencies are also keeping a close watch on the Khorasan Ghag Radio and al-Azaim Foundation. The radio channel has of late been conducting plenty of discussions on the global situation. The war in Iran and the Afghanistan issue are the primary topics of debate.

The foundation on the other hand publishes books relating to Islam and the Sharia Law. These books primarily focus on the implementation of the Sharia Law. The radio on the other hand has held over 150 discussions.

The content produced by these official channels of the Islamic State is picked up by the voluntary accounts created by individuals. They are being circulated in large numbers across the world. As has been reported in recent times, this content which is mainly created in Arabic, is being translated using Artificial Intelligence (AI). The translated content helps the outfit reach a larger audience, officials say.

Intelligence agencies say that there has been a surge in this kind of activity in recent months and this is worrying. Another official explained that there has been a special focus on the Indian audience and such content is very high in circulation in the Southern states.

The ultimate goal is to ensure that a large number of people are radicalised and make sure that they subscribe to the thought process of the Islamic State. This, according to the outfit, would in the long run not just change the way people think but also ensure that recruitments take place in large numbers.

The outfit is in desperate need for people, especially in its battle in Afghanistan. There have been many instances, especially in states like Kerala where people have left the country and joined the ISKP.

The Intelligence agencies say, what has made the situation even more worrisome is the new found love between the ISKP and Pakistan.

The Pakistanis have roped in the outfit to fight its battle in Balochistan and also against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). In return Pakistan would help the ISKP with its propaganda drive to ensure that such radical content has an even bigger reach, officials explain.

--IANS

vn/rad