Islamic State
J·Mar 26, 2024, 12:09 pm
Turkey detains 147 people over alleged 'Islamic State' ties, minister says
J·Mar 23, 2024, 04:27 am
ISIS claims responsibility for terror attack on Moscow concert hall; US claims of warning Russia about impending attack
J·Feb 23, 2024, 01:44 pm
UK-born woman who joined Islamic State loses appeal over citizenship removal
J·Aug 01, 2023, 03:15 pm
Islamic State Threat Far From Over In Syria
J·Jun 10, 2023, 03:16 pm
Gujarat Anti-Terror Unit Arrest 5, With Links To Islamic State, From Porbandar
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Islamic State-Khorasan Pose Threat To Taliban In Afghanistan: Report
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
63 IS terrorists surrender in Afghanistan
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.