India has right to defend its people against terrorism, will exercise it: EAM Jaishankar in Moscow

Moscow, Nov 18 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, while addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting in Moscow on Tuesday, once again called for zero tolerance towards terrorism and stressed that there can be "no whitewashing, justification towards terrorism".

"We must never forget that the SCO was founded to combat the three evils of terrorism, separatism, and extremism. These threats have become even more serious in the years that have passed. It is imperative that the world display zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. There can be no justification, no looking away and no whitewashing. As India has demonstrated, we have the right to defend our people against terrorism and will exercise it," EAM Jaishankar said in his remarks at the meeting.

The Council of Heads of Government (CHG) is the second-most important SCO mechanism which meets annually to decide upon major issues of trade-economic cooperation as well as the SCO annual budget. The last meeting of CHG was held in Pakistan in October 2024.

India, EAM Jaishankar said, also strongly believes that people-to-people exchanges lie at the core of any genuine relationship.

"As a civilisational state, India strongly believes that people-to-people exchanges lie at the core of any genuine relationship. Facilitating greater interaction between our intellectuals, artists, sports people, and cultural icons will pave the way for deeper understanding across the SCO. We also have a growing record of collaborative activities with regard to cultural exchanges. The exposition of sacred Buddhist relics in many of your countries is a notable example. India is also willing to extend its considerable experience of heritage conservation in Southeast Asia to Central Asia regarding humanitarian cooperation," he said.

EAM Jaishankar expressed India's strong support for reform-oriented agenda and added that India welcomes centres addressing challenges like organised crime, drug trafficking and cyber security. He further said, "As the organisation becomes more diverse, the SCO must be more flexible and more adaptable. To this end, the long delayed decision to make English an official language of the SCO must be prioritised."

Elaborating on India's approach to the trade and economic issues, he mentioned, "We assess the global economic situation to be particularly uncertain and volatile currently. Supply side risks have been aggravated by demand side complexities. There is consequently an urgent requirement to derisk and diversify. This is best done by as many of us forging the widest possible economic links. For that to happen, it is essential that this process be fair, transparent and equitable. India's endeavours to conclude free trade arrangements with many of you here are relevant."

--IANS

akl/as