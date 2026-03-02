India and Canada entering new era of partnership: Mark Carney

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Monday said that India and Canada are entering a "new era of partnership" as he held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi and Carney held bilateral talks at New Delhi's Hyderabad House to discuss strengthening the bilateral partnership.

In a post on X, Carney shared the video of the meeting and said, "India and Canada are entering a new era of partnership."

Both leaders reviewed the progress achieved to date across diverse areas of the India-Canada Strategic Partnership. They also took stock of ongoing cooperation in key pillars, including trade and investment, energy, critical minerals, agriculture, education, research, innovation, and people-to-people ties. The two leaders exchanged views on regional and global developments.

Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Carney will also attend the India-Canada CEOs Forum this afternoon. The visit comes at an important juncture in the normalisation of India-Canada bilateral relations.

The two Prime Ministers have earlier agreed to pursue a constructive and balanced partnership grounded in mutual respect for each other's concerns and sensitivities, strong people-to-people ties, and growing economic complementarities.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar called on Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney ahead of the visiting leader's bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following their meeting, EAM Jaishankar said, "Delighted to call on Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada in New Delhi this morning. Appreciate his commitment towards charting a forward-looking partnership."

Carney, accompanied by his wife Diana Fox Carney, arrived in Mumbai on Friday for his first official visit to India from February 27 to March 2.

He arrived in New Delhi on Monday. Following his arrival, he took to X and said, "Arrived in New Delhi to meet with Prime Minister Modi. Canada and India are two confident and ambitious nations who want to build boldly together. We're forging new partnerships in energy, talent and innovation, and AI -- to create greater security and prosperity for our peoples."

Carney participated in business engagements in Mumbai and interacted with Indian and Canadian CEOs, industry and financial experts, innovators, educators, as well as Canadian Pension Funds based in India.

Earlier on Friday, soon after his arrival in Mumbai, Carney called India as "the world's fastest-growing major economy" and expressed readiness to forge partnerships that will unlock new opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses.

Sharing a video of his arrival in Mumbai on X, Carney wrote, "India is the world's fastest-growing major economy. We just arrived in Mumbai to meet with business leaders -- and forge partnerships that will unlock new opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses."

PM Modi last met Carney on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg in November 2025, where he noted that India has set a target of 50 billion USD by 2030 for bilateral trade between the two countries.

--IANS

sd/