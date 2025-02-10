PM Modi Arrives in France to Co-Chair AI Action Summit with Macron

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached France on Monday in the first leg of his two-nation visit.

During his stay in Paris, the Prime Minister will co-chair AI Action Summit, a gathering of world leaders and global tech CEOs, where they will exchange views on a collaborative approach to AI technology for innovation and larger public good.

The bilateral segment of PM Modi's visit to France from February 10 to 12 will provide an opportunity to review the progress on the 2047 Horizon Roadmap for the India-France strategic partnership with France President Emmanuel Macron.

The two leaders will also travel to the historic French city of Marseille to inaugurate the first Indian Consulate in France and also visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project.

PM Modi will also pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during World Wars I and II at the Mazargues War Cemetery.

From France, PM Modi will proceed on a two-day visit to the United States at the invitation of President Donald Trump.

"I look forward to meeting my friend, President Trump. Although this will be our first meeting following his historic electoral victory and inauguration in January, I have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US," PM Modi said in his departure statement.

He said the visit will be an opportunity to build upon the successes of collaboration in President Trump's first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen our partnership, including in the areas of technology, trade, defence, energy, and supply chain resilience.

"We will work together for the mutual benefit of the people of our two countries and shape a better future for the world," he added. PM Modi had emplaned for France earlier in the day.

"Further deepening India-France Strategic Partnership. PM Narendra Modi emplanes for Paris, France to co-chair the AI Action Summit along with President Emmanuel Macron of France. PM will also hold talks with President Macron and jointly undertake several bilateral engagements," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randip Jaiswal said in a post on X. (ANI)