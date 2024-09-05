Emmanuel Macron
J·Sep 05, 2024, 11:52 am
Macron names Michel Barnier as French prime minister
J·Jun 14, 2024, 11:25 am
PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron discuss ways to further strengthen partnership
J·Jun 14, 2024, 11:05 am
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with UK PM Rishi Sunak on sidelines of G7
J·Jan 26, 2024, 09:02 am
Prime Minister Modi Strolls Down Kartavya Path Post 75th Republic Day Parade
J·Sep 10, 2023, 05:29 pm
Modi, Macron vow to strengthen India-France defence ties
J·Jul 14, 2023, 11:05 pm
Defence cooperation strong pillar of India-France relationship: PM Modi
J·Jul 14, 2023, 10:22 pm
India, France announce raft of major defence cooperation projects
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Air India-Airbus Deal Reflects India's Success In Aviation Sector: PM Modi
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
France announces new government
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.