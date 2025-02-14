Modi Returns to Delhi After Key US, France Visits; Meets Trump, Macron

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Palam airport in Delhi on Friday after concluding his two-nation visit to France and the US.

During his visit, PM Modi co-chaired AI summit in France and in the US, he also met President Donald Trump - the first meeting of the two leaders after Donald Trump assumed charge as the 47th US President on January 20, 2025.

PM Modi held a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday. The two leaders shared a hug as Trump welcomed PM Modi at the White House on Thursday.

Trump said that he, PM Modi, and the two nations have "great unity and great friendship." He called it "important" to remain united as nations.During his meeting with PM Modi on Thursday (local time), Trump stressed that the ties between the two nations will get closer.

PM Modi told US President Donald Trump on Thursday that he is delighted to see him back at the White House for a second term and expressed confidence that the two countries will continue to advance India-US strategic partnership with the "same bond, trust and excitement."

In his remarks, PM Modi said the people of India had also allowed him to serve them for a third successive term, and this has happened after 60 years in the country's history.

This was PM Modi's first visit to the United States since President Donald Trump's inauguration of the second presidential term last month. PM Modi is among the first few world leaders to visit the United States following the inauguration of President Trump and has been invited to visit the US within barely three weeks of the new administration.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri provided an overview of PM Modi's visit to the US. He said that the Prime Minister held discussions with notable figures, including newly confirmed Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

The Foreign Secretary emphasised that the extensive four-hour talks at the White House covered a wide range of issues, including strategic and security cooperation, defence, trade, economic engagement, technology, energy security, and regional and global concerns.

While addressing a press briefing on Thursday (local time), Misri said, "The PM just concluded a very substantive and productive visit to the United States at the invitation of President Donald Trump. This is the Prime Minister's first visit to the United States after the inauguration of President Trump for a second term. This visit is a signal of the priority that both leaders attach to the India-US relationship. The newly confirmed Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, paid a call to the PM. The PM received Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy."

"The discussions at the White House went on for four hours. The discussions covered a lot of ground. The entire gamut of the relationship, ranging from strategic and security cooperation, defence, trade and economic engagement, technology, energy security and people-to-people linkages, regional and global issues of concerns were dealt with," Misri added.

Prior to visiting US, PM Modi was on a three-day visit to France from February 10-12, where he participated in various programmes related to Artificial Intelligence (AI), commerce, energy, and cultural linkages. He co-chaired the AI Action Summit, a gathering of world leaders and global tech CEOs.

During his France visit, PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron visited Marseille. The two leaders visited the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project, in which India is a member of the consortium of partner countries that include France. PM Modi also paid tributes to the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during World Wars I and II at the Mazargues War Cemetery.

PM Modi and Macron also visited the control room of CMA-CGM, a global leader in shipping and logistics. The two leaders jointly inaugurated the Indian Consulate in Marseille. Macron came to see off PM Modi at the Marseille airport as departed for the US for the second leg of his visit. (ANI)