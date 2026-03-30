From guns to glamour: Khalistan-linked gangsters lure youth online

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Security agencies are closely monitoring a growing network of social media accounts allegedly operated by Khalistan-linked gangsters, who are increasingly using displays of wealth and luxury to attract young recruits in Punjab and Haryana.

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According to officials, these accounts -- run either by gangsters or their associates -- frequently showcase images of extravagant lifestyles, including high-end vehicles, designer clothing, and sprawling residences. Investigators believe this curated online persona is part of a calculated recruitment strategy aimed at drawing in impressionable youth.

With the Khalistan ideology gaining no traction among the younger generation, this appears to be the new way to lure them. Security agencies have learnt that in recent weeks, there has been a surge in such content. This has led the authorities to intensify vigilance on the chats that are taking place on social media platforms.

So far, the agencies have learnt that during these chats, the gangster-controlled social media accounts are luring the youth with the dream of a rich lifestyle. They tell the youth that if they join the network, then they too can afford such a rich lifestyle with fancy cars and bikes, flashy clothes and massive houses. An official said that it is a strategy that is likely to work for the Khalistan-backed gangster network. The youth tend to get drawn in easily as most of them want to lead a fancy lifestyle with plenty of money, the official added.

The police are monitoring accounts on Facebook, Instagram and X to find out more about the new type of recruitment process. The police are also watching who is commenting or liking the posts of these gangsters. An Intelligence Bureau official said that the Khalistani groups have instructed the gangster network to undertake a massive recruitment drive. They are in desperate need of the youth in their fold. These elements have realised that the ideology is something that is not catching on with the youth in Punjab, and hence the bait is being laid with the lure of money, the official added.

Another official said that the youth are being recruited so that they can carry out extortion and also targeted killings. They are also to be used in drug smuggling, transport of arms and ammunition. However, high on the agenda are the targeted killings of prominent personalities. Targeted killings regularly instil fear within society, and these Khalistani elements want to capitalise on the same. They feel that the people would back them out of fear, like was the case in the 1980s and 1990s, when the Khalistan movement was at its peak in Punjab, an official said.

This recruitment strategy also comes at a time when there is a massive crackdown on Khalistani elements in Canada. Since India and Canada have reset ties, there has been an agreement on joint work towards eliminating this menace. Canada and India have been working together by sharing Intelligence and other information relating to the Khalistan movement.

Last week, Canada’s House of Commons passed the Combating Hate Act Bill (C-90), which proposes to criminalise the public display of symbols linked to designated Khalistan terror outfits. India and Canadian groups have called it a long-awaited step as the Bill is aimed at stopping the public glorification of Khalistani extremism. The Bill also aims to stop attacks on places of worship.

Officials say that this is an important move as public displays glorifying the Khalistan movement will now stop. Terror outfits such as the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) have, in recent times, put up hate graffiti against India. The Gurpatwant Singh Pannun-led SFJ has targeted places of worship. India has raised this concern several times, and now, with ties reset, Canada has been working closely to solve the problem.

--IANS

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