Escalating Aggression: Civilian bloodshed and widening Afghanistan-Pak rift (IANS Analysis)

New Delhi/Kabul, Feb 26 (IANS) Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have entered a dangerous new phase, marked by deadly airstrikes, mounting civilian casualties, and a steadily deepening diplomatic rift. Recent Pakistani air operations in Afghanistan’s eastern provinces -- particularly Nangarhar and Paktika -- have triggered outrage after reports confirmed that civilians, including women and children, were among the victims.

Human rights organizations and UN bodies have raised alarm, reinforcing concerns that Pakistan’s cross-border military strategy is not only excessively aggressive but also disproportionately harming non-combatants.

According to Taliban local officials, Pakistani airstrikes in the Behsud district of Nangarhar killed 18 members of a single family.

Only four out of 24 family members reportedly survived the strike. The head of the household, Shahabuddin, was identified among the dead. Women and children were counted among the victims, with reports indicating that at least 11 children were killed.

In addition, five individuals remain missing, and local authorities claim that the soil from the strike site was removed, complicating recovery efforts.

Separate strikes reportedly targeted parts of Khogyani, Ghani Khil, and Behsud districts in Nangarhar, as well as Barmal district in Paktika, where a madrasa was bombed.

Eight students were reported killed, including three girls, while others were injured. Additional civilians, including children tending livestock, were wounded in the aftermath.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) confirmed civilian casualties resulting from these recent strikes, stating that at least 13 civilians were killed in Behsud district alone.

UNAMA urged both sides to immediately de-escalate tensions and adhere strictly to international humanitarian law, particularly the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution.

Amnesty International also expressed deep concern over the reported civilian harm and demanded a thorough, independent, and impartial investigation into the airstrikes.

This is not an isolated episode. Between October and December 2025, amid intensified border clashes between Afghan Taliban forces and the Pakistani military, UNAMA attributed 70 civilian deaths and 478 injuries to Pakistani military operations.

The pattern suggests a troubling trajectory in which civilians repeatedly bear the brunt of cross-border hostilities.

Such recurring incidents have fueled perceptions within Afghanistan that Pakistan’s actions are increasingly indiscriminate and unnecessarily forceful.

The latest strikes have sharply escalated already fragile relations between Kabul and Islamabad.

Cross-border accusations, retaliatory rhetoric, and deep mistrust continue to widen the divide. Afghanistan has repeatedly condemned what it views as violations of its sovereignty, while Pakistan justifies its actions as security-driven responses.

However, the mounting civilian toll raises critical questions about proportionality and intent.

Compounding concerns is the perception among Afghan observers that Pakistan’s heightened aggression may be influenced by broader geopolitical calculations and external strategic alignments.

While Islamabad frames its operations as counterterrorism measures, critics argue that the scale and timing of strikes point toward pressures and alignments beyond immediate border security concerns.

Whether driven by internal instability, regional rivalries, or international strategic considerations, the consequences are unfolding most tragically for Afghan civilians.

As burial ceremonies continue in Nangarhar and families search for missing loved ones, the humanitarian cost of this escalating confrontation becomes painfully clear. International organizations have reiterated calls for accountability, transparency, and civilian protection.

Without meaningful restraint and genuine diplomatic engagement, the Afghanistan–Pakistan rift risks hardening into sustained hostility—one in which ordinary civilians remain the primary victims of an intensifying cross-border conflict.

