Will visit Sambhal and also help people who are suffering SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday stated that he will visit the violence-hit Sambhal district to support the affected people.

In a self-recorded video posted by the Samajwadi Party on X, Akhilesh said, "I will go to Sambhal and help those who are suffering. To ensure justice and provide assistance, whether by raising questions in the Lok Sabha or through continuous efforts, we will do everything necessary. The government is also disregarding the Places of Worship Act. What exactly do they intend to uncover?"

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi and other party leaders, was stopped by police at the Ghazipur border while attempting to visit Sambhal.

Following the incident, Rahul Gandhi criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress MP stated that visiting Sambhal was his constitutional duty and described the restrictions imposed on him as unconstitutional.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote in Hindi, "The police stopped us from going to Sambhal. As the Leader of the Opposition, it is my right and duty to go there.

Yet I was stopped. I am willing to go alone, but even that was not allowed. This is against the Constitution. Why is the BJP afraid? Why is it using the police to conceal its failures? Why is it suppressing the message of truth and brotherhood?" The Congress leader also shared a video of his interaction with a police officer.

The violence in Sambhal erupted on November 24 during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examination of a Mughal-era mosque, resulting in four fatalities and multiple injuries among police personnel and locals. (ANI)