Indian Army, JK Police, CRPF Conduct Joint Operation in Bandipora, 2 Suspects Arrested

Bandipora: Two suspects were apprehended in a joint operation of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF at Gandbal-Hajin Road, Bandipora, based on specific intelligence input.

One Pistol, one Pistol Magazine, two Hand Grenades, one AK Magazine, and other ammunition were recovered by the security forces in the joint operation that was held on Wednesday.

Further investigation by the Police is in progress.

Recently, Indian Army and Assam Rifles soldiers under the Spear Corps launched a large number of operations in the hill and valley districts of Jiribam, Tengnoupal, Kakching, Ukhrul, Imphal East and Imphal West of Manipur in coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF and ITBP.

The operations resulted in the recovery of 25 weapons, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition and other war-like stores. Security forces also destroyed bunkers in the Kangpokpi district, the official statement read. In general area Bidyanagar and New Alipur villages in Jiribam district, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police and CRPF recovered three pump action Shotguns, one double barrel rifle, ammunition and war like stores.

Whereas, in Senam of Tengnoupal district, 11 weapons consisting of two INSAS rifles, two Carbines, two Pistols, one Rifle, four improvised mortars, 13 IEDs, grenades, ammunition and war-like stores were recovered. In the general area, Hangul in Kakching district, recovered five weapons comprising one Carbine, one 0.22 Rifle, one Single Barrel, one modified 0.303 Rifle, one Sigle Barrel Bolt Rifle.

In general area Moirang Kampu, Imphal East district, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched joint operations and recovered one Pistol, ammunition and war-like stores. Four weapons were recovered by the Indian Army, BSF and Manipur Police in the general area of Thawai Kuki/Litan in Ukhrul district.

The weapons include two 81mm mortars, one 51mm mortar, one improvised mortar, ammunition and war-like stores. The recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police for further investigation and dispersal. (ANI)