‘You wanted to fall to your knees’: Carse on England's unbelievable win at Lord’s

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) England's Brydon Carse revealed the rollercoaster of emotions he went through during England's 22-run victory over India in the Lord’s Test, which ensured a 2-1 lead for the home side in the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

At Lord’s, after scores were levelled in the first innings, England put India on the path of chasing 193. Despite a spirited lower-order fightback, led by Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten 61 – his fourth successive fifty in the format- India fell agonisingly close and were bowled out for 170, giving England a thrilling victory.

"You wanted to fall to your knees, almost. It was unbelievable, after all the hard work that the group put in over those five days. It was the best game that I've been involved in with England. And, from speaking to the guys who've played a lot of franchise cricket and Tests, like Harry Brook, who I get on really well with, he was saying that's his best Test win. So to hear that among the group, and to share those thoughts after the game, was a special feeling.

"Once we got off that field and walked through the Long Room, it was an incredible atmosphere … really loud. A couple of the guys who had played in the Ashes said that's the loudest they've ever heard the Long Room. It was a pretty special week,” said Carse at an event.

But it was Carse who put India in that position, having claimed the scalps of Karun Nair and Shubman Gill late on Day 4. He definitely played a big part in the victory, having also scored a half-century in the first innings.

Carse believes the Lord’s win shows how England can adapt and move forward.

"To be able to pick up a couple of wickets in that spell and put the momentum back into our hands going into day five was incredibly satisfying. At times, over the course of the series so far, I feel like I've been bowling well and maybe haven't had as much luck as I would have liked, but that was certainly satisfying for me.

"It was not the typical style of cricket that we would like to play, and it took some adjustment, but it shows this side can move forward and adapt to certain situations,” said Carse to ESPN CricInfo.

