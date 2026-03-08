Vice President Radhakrishnan congratulates Team India on historic third T20 World Cup win

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and successfully defending the title, calling it a proud and historic moment for the nation.

In a post on X, the Vice-President praised the Indian team for its commanding performance in the final and said the victory marked a significant milestone in international cricket.

"Heartiest congratulations to Team India on winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup once again and retaining the title. With a history-making and commanding performance in the final, India has become the first team to win three ICC Men’s T20 World Cup titles, marking a proud moment for the nation," the Vice-President wrote.

He extended his best wishes to the players, support staff and millions of fans whose unwavering support contributed to the remarkable achievement.

"The nation celebrates this glorious victory with immense pride," the post read.

India’s triumph in the tournament has triggered celebrations among cricket fans across the country, with supporters hailing the team’s consistency and determination throughout the competition.

The Vice-President’s message added to the growing list of congratulatory wishes from leaders across the country following India’s historic success on the global cricketing stage.

Team India openers Sanju Samson (89), Abhishek Sharma (52) and No. 3 Ishan Kishan (54) set up the platform for a huge total.

Sanju Samson's blistering 89 off 46 balls, laced with five fours and eight sixes, led India’s charge to posting a massive 255/5 - the second highest total of the tournament and the most posted by a team in the World Cup -- before their bowlers dismantled New Zealand inside the powerplay to seal a comprehensive victory, as the visitors were bowled out for 159 in 19 overs.

Samson, in the form of his life, having struck 97 not out and 89 in his two previous innings, shared an opening stand of 98 with Abhishek Sharma, who saved his best for the title clash by hitting 52 off 21 balls, while Ishan Kishan hit 54 off 25 balls to extend the carnage.

James Neesham briefly checked India's momentum with three wickets in a single over before Shivam Dube plundered an unbeaten 26 off eight balls to take India past 250.

Local lads Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel then wrecked New Zealand's top order, reducing the challengers to 52/3 and extinguishing any realistic hope of a record chase, as India lived up to their pre-tournament hype and made history.

