T20 WC: Tendulkar lauds India’s batting as Samson, Kishan script team records

Ahmedabad, March 8 (IANS) India continued their assault on New Zealand bowlers in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final, with a fiery partnership between Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan keeping the hosts firmly in command at the Narendra Modi Stadium, and former India legend Sachin Tendulkar was all praises for the top-order batters after their monstrous knocks.

After India’s record-breaking Power-play of 92/0, the momentum showed no signs of slowing. Samson and Kishan attacked anything short or wide, hitting a flurry of sixes and fours to push the total past 200 in just 15 overs.

Samson smashed a series of towering sixes off Rachin Ravindra and Mitchell Santner, surpassing Finn Allen’s mark to become the highest six-hitter in a single T20 World Cup edition with 21 sixes. Kishan, meanwhile, brought up his fifty off just 24 balls with aggressive stroke-play, including a towering six over mid-wicket.

Reflecting on the duo’s masterclass, Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X, “Sanju is batting very smartly, knowing whom to attack and whom to defend against. Ishan Kishan has shown superb bat speed and played some unbelievable shots. 275 looks very much possible, it will be a fantastic score!”

India’s relentless onslaught saw the scoreboard read 203/1 at the 15th over, with Samson batting on 89 (45 balls) and Kishan on 54 not out (24 balls), putting New Zealand under severe pressure. Every bowler, whether pace or spin, was taken to the cleaners as the crowd roared with every boundary.

However, the carnage came to a sudden halt in the first ball of the 16th over when Samson, attempting another big shot, was caught by substitute Cole McConchie off James Neesham for 89 (46), bringing an end to a sensational innings that had kept India on course for a potentially record-breaking total.

Ishan followed the opener just three balls later, with Neesham dismissing the No. 3 batter as well as Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav off the last two deliveries of the 16th over as India dropped to 204/4 inside just six deliveries.

--IANS

vi/bsk/